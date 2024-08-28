Collector's Whirlwind Tour Boosts Paderu Mandal

PADERU (ASR DISTRICT): District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar conducted a whirlwind tour of Paderu Mandal on Wednesday, overseeing several key initiatives and improvements.

He inaugurated a newly renovated primary school building in Kotla Garuvu village, funded with ₹5 lakh. Speaking at the event, he stressed the state government's commitment to education and urged enhanced training for students and teachers, particularly in light of recent baseline exam results.

During a surprise visit to Allivaram Primary School, the Collector reviewed the midday meal scheme. He ensured that meals were served according to the menu, dined with the students, and checked for scabies among the children. Kumar encouraged proper handwashing and advised teachers to seek medical care for affected students.

Kumar also inspected the Amrit Sarovar project in Tumpada village, where he approved raising the height of the Nilagedda tank to improve irrigation. This enhancement, costing ₹3 lakh, is aimed at benefiting local agriculture.

In Dallapally, collector focused on developing the tourism infrastructure. He inspected the Dallapally viewpoint and ordered a 5.5 km road widening project to improve access and safety for tourists. He suggested constructing homestays and developing adventure activities like trekking and para-gliding. The road widening, funded under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, is expected to be completed in a month.

Additionally, Dinesh Kumar reviewed the conversion of 9.5 km of roads from Vantadipalli to Burugu Chatta and Sappiputtu to Naringapadu into BT roads. This ₹6.40 lakh project will benefit over 1,200 people in several PVTG villages.

The visit saw participation from local legislators, including Matsyarasa Visweswara Raju, MPP Ratnakumari, and various officials who supported the development efforts.