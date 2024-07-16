Come out of NDA, Raghavulu tells TDP, JSP

Nellore: Finding fault with the TDP and JSP for forging an alliance with BJP, CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu advised the two parties to soon come out of NDA as the BJP had the history of betraying its allies.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Raghavulu alleged that the aim of BJP is to destroy the regional parties by instigating communal violence.

Raghavulu pointed out that the YSRCP and BRS had tasted bitter experience after maintaining friendly relations with the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP had engineered a split in Hindu party Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Pointing out that the BJP is currently in power in Odisha, he said if the saffron party was keen on extending support for AP development, it should resolve the 1,000 acres land dispute with Odisha for the completion of Janjavathi project in Srikakulam district.

Raghavulu blamed bothChandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for AP not having a capital city. Instead of thinking practically, Naidu was wasting time on power point presentations on the capital city, he said.

The CPM leader regretted that due to the negligence of previous YSRCP government, the Polavaram Project was totally destroyed. Crores of rupees of public money was wasted as the diaphragm wall and cofferdam were damaged. The CPM leader demanded that the NDA government should release a white paper on the status of irrigation projects in the State. Party leaders were present.