Comments against Purandeswari: BJP demands Vijayasai’s apology

Vijayawada: BJP spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Sunday condemned the comments made by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy against BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing the media at the State party office here on Sunday, Bhanu Prakash Reddy demanded that Vijayasai Reddy tender apology to Purandeswari for the comments made by him in Bapatla on Saturday.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy has questioned whether Vijayasai Reddy has courage to prove that irregularities were not committed in the sale of liquor in the State. He challenged Vijayasai to prove that the allegations leveled by BJP are incorrect. He questioned why the YSRCP government was not accepting digital currency and taking only cash in sale of liquor. He said the YSRCP is of the hope that it would be able to win 2024 Assembly elections with the money earned from liquor.

Stating that YSRCP leader Kodali Nani does not know how to speak in press conferences, Bhanu Prakash Reddy said other YSRCP leaders were trying to emulate Kodali Nani. BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk Baji was also present at the media conference.