Commercialisation of politics: Jagan attacks CBN, Pawan

Samarlakota (Kakinada dist): In a blistering attack on the Opposition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have commercialised politics by pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour.

Addressing a public meeting after formally launching the house-warming ceremony of Jagananna colonies here on Thursday, the Chief Minister took potshots at both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

He said, “After 2019 polls, Naidu was never seen in the state continuously for one month. It is only now that he is seen in the Rajahmundry Central Jail for the last one month.” “Even his foster son Pawan Kalyan is only visiting the state during intermissions of cinema shooting,” he said sarcastically, adding that they do not have any concern for the problems of the people of the state.

For both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, politics means business, he said, adding that they don’t entertain any love or attachment for the people. “Chandrababu Naidu, his son, brother-in-law and foster son do not have a permanent address in the state,” he added.

The package star, who had lost in both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in the last elections, has been using the voters as use and throw commodities, the CM said adding that the actor is ready to sell the votes of his fans, followers and group en masse to the TDP.

“Having no credibility among the masses, both of them use the platform of politics as business for selfish gains. They want to use the politics as an instrument to implement their policy of exploitation. They did it previously and want to do it again,” he added.

Jagan went on to say that when one looks at the face of Naidu, one remembers scams, backstabbing, cheating and corruption but if anyone looks at the face of Jagan, DBT welfare schemes, concern for the problems of the people and fulfilment of election manifesto are reflected.

The Chief Minister said his government has spent over Rs 2,38,000 crore in the last 52 months implementing a slew of welfare schemes in full transparency elevating the lives of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and the government is feeling proud to see smiles on their faces.

