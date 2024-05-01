MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st May 2024

Modi mend your ways

The recent political outbursts being made by Modi as regards minorities or even unnecessarily talking about distributing jewellery of people are certainly in bad taste which shall have a negative effect on present BJP’s poll diplomacy compared to earlier times. Modi should definitely refrain from making statements that are bent upon dividing society which by and large is living with cordiality in every corner of the country. The call for 400 parliament seats aggressively marketed by Modi during earlier times seems to be slowly fading with his unwanted and unnecessary comments also made against the proponents of Indian Independence. Mere repeating of repeal of Sec 370 as regards Kashmir, UCC discussions, construction of Shree Ram mandir etc cannot give him permanent success. INDIA bloc opposition may be disunited or weak but a united BJP also cannot dream of victory just because it is relatively united.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Labour Day: Recognising workers social, economic justice

Labour Day, observed on May 1, is a global occasion dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of workers to our societies. Marked in over 80 countries, including India, Labour Day is a platform for advocating workers’ rights and shedding light on issues affecting the working class, emphasising the ongoing struggle for social and economic justice and the importance of solidarity among workers. The origin of Labour Day can be traced back to the labour movements enduring struggle for improved working conditions and worker rights. It symbolises the ongoing fight for social and economic justice, emphasising the significance of fair labour practices. Beyond mere celebration, Labour Day is a call to action for social and economic justice. It encourages workers to reflect on their progress, reassert their commitment to creating a fairer world and stand together in solidarity. Despite the festivities, it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges faced by labourers. Labour Day, at its heart, aims to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the working class, elevate awareness about their rights, and shield them from exploitation. On Labour Day, let’s express gratitude to workers for their contributions and pledge to ensure they receive fair treatment and access to healthcare. Together, let’s strive to create a world where everyone’s efforts are appreciated, and everyone can lead lives of dignity and security.

Dr. Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal lays BJP bare

The sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna of the Gowda clan has shaken the country. The unimaginably high number of leaked video clips has attracted unusual interest to the salacious story. Sexually explicit videos, shot by Prajwal himself, are said to outrank pornographic stuff. Engaging in sexual activities with multiple women taking advantage of their vulnerability was a ‘sport’ for this ‘wanton boy’. It is quite clear that Prajwal who became embroiled in the sex scandal used his political clout as a licence for sexploitation of vulnerable women. Most of those who became prey to his sexual predation were domestic workers and party workers. No one should feel glee at the embarrassment of the Gowda family. The family cannot be held responsible for the wrongs done by one of its wayward members. However, the BJP-JD(S) alliance cannot help suffering the political fall-out of the scandal. The sleaze factor will seriously damage the poll prospects of the JDS and the BJP. The mere suspension of Prajwal will not contain the damage. The BJP did not object to his candidacy despite prior knowledge of his sexual assaults. It was most unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for him saying a vote for the JD(S) candidate was a vote for him. The perception that the central government could have stopped Prajwal from fleeing the country to Germany also puts the BJP at a distinct disadvantage. Commitment to Nari Shakti and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao should be demonstrated in action.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Delhi cops loyalty know no bounds

Delhi cops has given summons to CM Revanth Reddy on a deep fake video in which Amit Shah saying that the Government was committed to scrap all reservations. People believed it and it caused BJP a great trouble because people came to conclusion that BJP and RSS wants more than 400 seats so that they can amend the constitution and fulfill the decade long “conspiracy” of the RSS to abolish reservations. It is very strange to hear from our PM that political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media. But people are aware that BJP and it’s IT cell are masters in creating fake videos and spread absolute lies on their opponents.

M Zakir Hussain, Kazipet