Commissioner inspects works at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg directed the officials concerned to complete all pending works at the Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium and make it ready for reopening at the earliest.

On Monday, he inspected the works at the stadium located in the east zone, along with Chief Engineer PV Satyanarayana Raju and Additional Commissioner P Nallanayya.

During inspection, the Commissioner examined the entire stadium, which is getting revamped and reviewed the completed works. He inspected the galleries, wooden flooring, AC plant, air handling units, lighting and flooring works, rooms, sports courts, tennis court premises and sports equipment. He instructed the officials to immediately complete cleaning, dusting, repair works for damaged false ceilings along with other works and remove the clutter from the rooms and the tennis court.

The Commissioner instructed Chief Engineer Satyanarayana Raju to ensure the provision of RO water facility, installation of CCTV cameras, public addressing system, synthetic mats, sensor glass doors, parking facilities, generator system, office room, and a robust security system at the stadium.

Further, the Commissioner directed Additional Commissioner P Nallanayya to constitute a committee comprising officials from the engineering, sports, sanitation, and horticulture departments to thoroughly inspect all completed works and formally take over the facilities from the contractors.

He also instructed that all sports grounds, Kalyanamandapam halls, premises, equipment, and materials under the GVMC limits should be inspected before submitting a detailed report. The Commissioner directed sports director Appalaraju to verify all sports-related equipment and submit a detailed report. Executive engineers Shantiraj and Gangadhar, smart city manager Anand, deputy executive engineers Annamanaidu and Srinivas were present.