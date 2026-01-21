Commissioner orders fast-tracking of civic works, leads anti-plastic drive

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath has instructed officials to accelerate all ongoing development works in the city and ensure their completion within stipulated timelines.

He reviewed the ward-wise progress of civic projects during a coordination meeting with officials from the Engineering, Accounts and Amenities wings at the Municipal Conference Hall in SBI Employees’ Colony on Tuesday. Emphasising accountability, he directed officers to conduct regular field inspections and strictly adhere to prescribed quality standards to prevent public inconvenience.

The Commissioner made it clear that works should commence immediately after funds are sanctioned and be completed without avoidable delays.

Contractors who have failed to initiate works despite securing tenders should be served notices, and contracts should be cancelled if there is no response, he warned.

He also instructed the Accounts Department to expedite bill processing and payments, stressing the need for seamless coordination between the Engineering and Accounts departments for effective project execution.

Later, as part of environmental protection initiatives, Commissioner Viswanath appealed to citizens to voluntarily curb the use of plastic. He flagged off an awareness rally from the Municipal Office to SBI Employees’ Colony to sensitise the public on reducing plastic consumption.

Addressing participants, he cautioned that indiscriminate use of non-recyclable plastic posed serious risks to human health, animals and the environment, and noted that hazardous chemicals used in plastic and flex materials cause long-term ecological damage.

During the ‘Namaste’ programme held subsequently, the Commissioner distributed personal protective equipment kits to sanitation workers engaged in sewer and septic tank maintenance, highlighting the Corporation’s focus on worker safety and welfare.

Senior officials, including engineers, public health personnel, sanitation inspectors and other municipal staff, took part in the review meeting and awareness activities.