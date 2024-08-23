‘Committee Kurrollu’ team interacts with audience

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Committee Kurrollu’ movie unit expressed its gratitude to the audience for the positive response the film has received. Presenter of the film, Actress Niharika, director Yaduvamsi, and the rest of the cast and crew thanked the viewers for their support.

The movie, which was filmed around Konaseema with the Godavari backdrop, has been well-received in Rajahmundry, bringing joy to the team.

This film was produced by Konidela Padmaja under the Niharika Konidela Productions banner. Manyam Ramesh was the executive producer and this movie was distributed by Sri Lasya Films in the East Godavari district.

On 2nd August, as part of the film’s promotions, the unit visited Rajahmundry and later returned to the Anusree Theatre as part of a victory tour, celebrating the film’s continued strong performance three weeks after its release. Committee Kurrollu’ was released in theatres on August 9.

The event saw participation from various team members, including Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Trinadh Varma, Eshwar Rachiraju, Prasad Behera, Shyam Kalyan, Parimi Lokesh Kumar, Raghuvaran, Akshay Srinivas, Suvakumar Matta, Tejaswi Rao, and others.

Niharika shared that the film was shot in Konaseema and they anticipated it would be well-received there.