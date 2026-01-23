Common devotees to get priority at Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams

Srikalahasti: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has said that the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srikalahasti should be conducted in a grand manner, giving top priority to common devotees.

He chaired a coordination meeting at the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple premises regarding the conduct of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams–2026 on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, Temple Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy, Devasthanam Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, members of the temple board, and district officials from various departments.

The Collector said the Brahmotsavams will be held from February 10 to February 23, 2026. In view of the expected large number of devotees, detailed discussions were held on arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for common pilgrims.

Plans were prepared on law and order, basic facilities, and distribution of annaprasadam on important festival days. He stressed that all steps should be taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the festival without any untoward incidents.

Regarding VIP darshan, he said fixed time slots would be allotted as per protocol, similar to the Tirumala system, but most of the time would be reserved for common devotees. Dr Venkateswar instructed the municipal department to maintain full cleanliness in the town and temple surroundings, ensure drinking water supply, and carry out fogging to prevent mosquitoes.

ICDS and police officials were directed to pay special attention to prevent child marriages.

A command control centre with officials from all departments should function round the clock to respond immediately to any issues.

Speaking on the occasion, SP L Subba Rayudu said tight security arrangements will be made so that both common devotees and VIPs can participate in the Sivaratri celebrations smoothly.

He said vehicle parking should be allowed only at designated places. CCTV cameras will be installed at necessary locations, and swimmers will be deployed if required. He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in conducting or encouraging child marriages.