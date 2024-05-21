Live
Revanth rule spelling hardships for people
Harish Rao urges people to vote for its MLC candidate Rakesh Reddy
Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Former Minister and MLA T Harish Rao described Revanth’s rule as one based on false assurances to the poor people. He visited Devarakonda for a private programme and spoke to the media.
He called upon the party cadres to campaign well in the graduate MLC by-elections, exposing misdeeds and failures of the Congress government to implement any of the promises made by it so far. He expressed his grief that the farmers of the state were suffering hardships under the Congress rule. He criticised that the state government had cheated the employees by not releasing three DAs as promised during the polls. He urged the educated and the unemployed to teach a lesson to the Congress party by voting against it in the bye-elections so as to wake it up from its deep slumber.
Rao questioned the Revanth government how 30,000 jobs were given without notification. At least, the job calendar should have been released, he stressed.
He said that no one cares about the soaked paddy that was brought by the farmers to purchase centres. He also took a swipe at the BJP government saying it did nothing in the past ten years. He called upon graduates to support the well-educated BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy.
BRS district president Ramawat Ravindrakumar, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narendra Reddy, former MLAs Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Nomula Bhagat, party Nalgonda MP candidate Kancharla Krishna Reddy, former corporation chairmen Perolla Srinivas Yadav, Rajiv Sagar and others accompanied him.