Complaint against CM for not releasing job calendar

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvata leaders lodged a complaint against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling his promise of releasing the job calendar on the first date of every year. ‘Having said that he will fill up 2.35 lakh jobs, the CM has cheated the unemployed youth.’

Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu along with other leaders lodged a complaint at Alipiri police station on Wednesday, seeking to file an attempt to murder case on the CM.

Ravi Naidu stated that due to not releasing the job calendar, 189 youth have committed suicide as they felt humiliated without jobs. Believing CM Jagan’s fake promises during his padayatra of filling up all vacancies after coming to power, youth have voted for him but during the last 4.7 years their wait for job calendar and DSC is still continuing, they criticised. They submitted the video records of CM Jagan’s assurances to the unemployed youth along with their complaint.

Telugu Yuvatha parliamentary constituency president Krishna Yadav, Perumal Madhubabu, Thota Vasu, RP Srinivasulu, Karanam Sandeep, Srinivasa Yadav, Sriram Babjee and others were present.