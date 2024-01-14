Complaint filed over missing ornaments of temples

Srikakulam: A complaint was registered with superintendent of police (SP) on missing of ornaments in different temples. Sri Vasavai Kanyaka Parameswari Vysya Welfare Association (SVKPVWA) president K Raja Srikanth registered the complaint.

The SVKPVWA is situated adjacent to Kanyaka Parameswari temple at Kasibugga in Palasa town where lockers of the temples with the gold and silver ornaments were kept. The ornaments were missing and the lockers appeared to be tampered with.

SVKPVWA president K Raja Srikanth initially registered a complaint with the police at Palasa but the police reportedly refused to register the complaint. Later, he registered the complaint with the SP, G R Radhika.

Rifts among leaders and members of association said to have reached peak. Against this backdrop, current president of the SVKPVWA Raja Srikanth registered a complaint before the junior civil judge at Palasa which has been pending.

In the meantime, ornaments were missing from lockers and the president registered complaint with the police suspecting role of P Udaya Sankara Rao and K Durga Prasad behind the disappearance of ornaments. SVKPVWA president Raja Srikanth demanded the police to register case against the persons named in complaint and recover the ornaments.