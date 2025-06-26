Complete AHUDA works at the earliest

Anantapur: Anantapur, Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman TC Varun and vice-chairman and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma conducted an in-depth discussion on various issues during the authority meeting at AHUDA office here on Wednesday.

Both the Chairman and vice-chairman ordered the officials concerned to expedite development programmes related to AHUDA within the scope of their respective departments.

Later, Chairman Varun inquired Shiv Narayana Sharma about public pink toilets, modern swimming pools, Kandukuru tenders, Guthi and Madakasira MIG tenders that AHUDA is going to undertake. He also instructed the staff to complete works related to these as soon as possible.