  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Complete AHUDA works at the earliest

Complete AHUDA works at the earliest
x
Highlights

Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman TC Varun and vice-chairman and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma conducted an in-depth discussion on various issues during the authority meeting at AHUDA office here on Wednesday.

Anantapur: Anantapur, Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman TC Varun and vice-chairman and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma conducted an in-depth discussion on various issues during the authority meeting at AHUDA office here on Wednesday.

Both the Chairman and vice-chairman ordered the officials concerned to expedite development programmes related to AHUDA within the scope of their respective departments.

Later, Chairman Varun inquired Shiv Narayana Sharma about public pink toilets, modern swimming pools, Kandukuru tenders, Guthi and Madakasira MIG tenders that AHUDA is going to undertake. He also instructed the staff to complete works related to these as soon as possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick