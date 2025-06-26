Live
- Man Wrongly Jailed in Wife’s 'Fake Murder Case' Seeks ₹5 Crore Compensation
- Over 90 pc Indian employees confident about affording healthcare needs: Report
- Karnataka Govt to Give Shoes and Socks to 40 Lakh Students in 2025-26
- Haldi Milk or Ashwagandha Tea: Which Night Drink Is Best for Quality Sleep?
- Rajnath Singh holds 'insightful' meetings with Belarusian and Russian defence ministers in China
- Inflammatory cells continue in blood after treatment of severe asthma: Study
- Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue New Rules for East Bengaluru Roads
- Andhra Pradesh Braced for Heavy Rains and Flood Risks
- Bernie Sanders Calls for 4-Day Workweek, Says AI Should Empower Workers, Not Replace Them
- Gujarat AAP's Makwana resigns from all posts; alleges bias against OBCs
Complete AHUDA works at the earliest
Highlights
Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman TC Varun and vice-chairman and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma conducted an in-depth discussion on various issues during the authority meeting at AHUDA office here on Wednesday.
Anantapur: Anantapur, Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman TC Varun and vice-chairman and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma conducted an in-depth discussion on various issues during the authority meeting at AHUDA office here on Wednesday.
Both the Chairman and vice-chairman ordered the officials concerned to expedite development programmes related to AHUDA within the scope of their respective departments.
Later, Chairman Varun inquired Shiv Narayana Sharma about public pink toilets, modern swimming pools, Kandukuru tenders, Guthi and Madakasira MIG tenders that AHUDA is going to undertake. He also instructed the staff to complete works related to these as soon as possible.
Next Story