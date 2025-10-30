Complete all engineering works by November 10, officials told

Puttaparthi: District Collector A. Shyam Prasad directed all engineering departments to complete the ongoing development works in Puttaparthi by November 10 in view of the upcoming Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations.

The Collector held a review meeting at the Mini Conference Hall in the district collectorate with officials from Panchayat Raj, RWS, Public Health, R&B, Irrigation, HMWS, and Municipal departments to assess the progress of works being executed under the ₹10 crore sanctioned by the Tourism Department.

He instructed officials to accelerate all works and submit detailed reports on the total projects, expenditure, completed and pending works, and expected completion timelines. The Collector reviewed beautification works along the Chitravathi River bund and directed officials to ensure proper security and maintenance. The Public Health Department was asked to provide reports on sanitation, water supply, temporary toilets, and deployment of workers and vehicles.

Later, Collector Shyam Prasad, along with Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj and district officials, inspected parking arrangements being planned for the centenary celebrations. They toured key areas including the Police Parade Grounds, Anand Villas, T-Junction, Shilparamam, Chitravathi Bridge Market, Karnata Nagepalli, and Bypass Four-Way, identifying suitable parking locations to ensure smooth traffic and convenience for devotees and visitors.

Officials including RDOs Suvarna and VVS Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Kranti, PR SE Murali, DRDA PD Narasayya, APSRTC Officer Inayathullah, EE Narasimha (Public Health), and Excise Superintendent Govind Naik accompanied the Collector during the inspection.