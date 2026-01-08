Complete all ongoing house construction works by Ugadi: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari directed housing officials to expedite and complete all ongoing house constructions in Nandyal district by Ugadi festival and hand them over to beneficiaries. She held a review meeting with Housing Deputy Engineers (DEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs), and Project Director Srihari Gopal at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector highlighted the State government's target of completing five lakh houses across the State by Ugadi. For Nandyal district, 14,868 houses have been allotted with constituency-wise targets. Current progress shows 1,583 houses at roof level, 2,805 at lintel level, and 6,880 at basement stage. She urged engineers to take responsibility for timely completion. Additionally, 556 houses under the PM Janman scheme, at various stages, must be finished promptly.

Officials were instructed to prepare monthly action plans, communicate targets clearly to field staff, monitor progress continuously, meet beneficiaries personally, and motivate their active participation.

Expressing dissatisfaction over zero completions in Uyyalawada, Kovelakuntla, and Gadivemula mandals, she announced special inspections in low-performing areas. She also directed widespread publicity for the Housing 2.0 (PMAY–U 2.0) scheme, offering up to Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to urban poor and middle-class families for new houses.

Emphasising a committed approach, Collector Raja Kumari stressed prioritizing stalled roof-level constructions to meet government targets within the deadline.