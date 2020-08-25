X
Complete enumeration of flood-hit houses in 8 mandals: West Godavari Collector Muthyala Raju

West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju
West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju holding a videoconference with officials on post-flood situation in Eluru on Monday

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Muthyala Raju has directed the officials to complete enumeration of houses inundated in floods at the earliest.

He reviewed post-flood situation with officials through videoconference from Collectorate here on Monday. He informed that the enumeration should focus on eight flood-hit mandals in the district.

The houses inundated in flood water for one week should be taken into consideration for the enumeration. The flood-affected families listed out as part of enumeration would be provided with Rs 2,000 for purchase of clothes and Rs 2,000 for purchase of utensils. If the huts totally damaged, a financial help of Rs 5,000 would be extended. The enumeration should be free from criticism and all assistance should be handed over in a transparent manner, he ordered.

Joint Collectors K Venkata Ramana Reddy, N Tej Bharat and other officials were present.

