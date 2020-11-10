Complete Naadu-Nedu phase-1 works by February: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete Naadu-Nedu (schools) first phase works by February and provide all facilities in welfare hostels in the second phase of Naadu- Nedu.

During a review meeting held here on Monday, the Chief Minister said a high level wing should be set up in the education department to monitor Naadu-Nedu works and asked them not to compromise on quality and standards in works.

Welfare hostels should be provided with all amenities including bunker beds in second phase of Naadu- Nedu by Sankranti 2022. Cots, beds bed-sheets, blankets and cupboards should be arranged in hostels, he said.

Stating that there were no junior colleges in 159 mandals, he said there must be a junior college in each mandal.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to plan menu with a variety of food items everyday for students in hostels and ensure the food is served as per new menu in the hostels under Jagananna Goru Mudha.

The officials explained the progress of works of first phase of Naadu-Nedu in schools. First phase works were delayed due to Covid-19, but quality and standards were maintained and Parents' Committees,

Headmasters, village secretariats, engineers, and third party quality control companies have checked the works and social auditing is being done.

The officials said 15,715 schools are being revamped with Rs 1,690.14 crore in first phase. Two types of kitchens with Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh according to the strength of students in the school were being set up.

There are a total of 9,323 Anganwadi and school building in the state. The cost of kitchen sheds in 5,735 primary and upper primary schools at a rate of Rs 5 lakh is Rs 287 crore and the cost of kitchen sheds at the rate of Rs 15 lakh in 1,668 high schools is Rs 250 crore.

Minister Audimulapu Suresh, school education principal secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, panchayati raj and rural development special chief secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, finance special chief secretary S S Rawat, school education commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadrudu and others were present.