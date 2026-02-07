CCL 2026 Champions Karnataka Bulldozers bring the cup back home!

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bulldozers who have officially reclaimed their throne as the kings of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026, clinching their third historic title after a 12-year wait, brought the championship cup back home.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru post the victory, Kichcha Sudeep, Team Captain, Karnataka Bulldozers said, "I’ve always said that for us, this isn't just a tournament; it’s an emotion. To lead this group of great players and finally bring the cup home after more than a decade is a feeling I can't put into words. Watching the entire team execute our plans under pressure was a treat. This win is for our fans who never stopped believing in us through the dry years. 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' is no longer just a slogan—it’s a reality!"

Commenting on the stupendous victory, Mr. Ashok Kheny, Managing Director of AKK Entertainment and owner of the team said, "This victory is a testament to the 'Bulldozer spirit'—relentless, powerful, and unwavering. After 12 long years and several close finishes, seeing the trophy return to Karnataka is an emotional moment for all of us at AKK Entertainment. We didn’t just play to win; we played for the pride of Sandalwood. I am incredibly proud of how this squad under Sudeep’s leadership has stayed united and focused. The roar of the Bulldozers is back, and it’s louder than ever!"

In a high-octane Grand Final held at the SNR College Stadium, the Bulldozers defeated the Bengal Tigers by 6 wickets, sparking massive celebrations across the Sandalwood industry and their global fan base.

Led by the charismatic Kichcha Sudeep, the Bulldozers comprising of Pradeep, Jk, Krishna, Chandan, Rajeev, Nirup, Pratap, Arjun, Sachin, Karan, Manjunatha and Bachan displayed a clinical performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a dominant chase of 130 runs. Star batsman Rajeev Hanu was the "Man of the Match" of the final, smashing a lightning-fast 69 off 35 balls, while the bowling unit, restricted the Tigers to a modest 129 with Prathap"Best Bowler"of the final.

The Road to the Trophy: A Season of Dominance:

The Bulldozers’ journey to the 2026 title was defined by resilience and "Bulldozer spirit," remaining nearly unstoppable throughout the 12th edition of the league, with able coaching by Ritesh Bhatkal, Ranjan & Arjun.

Match 1 vs. Punjab De Sher: The season opened with a statement win against the defending champions, defending a total of 170

Match 2 vs. Telugu Warriors: In one of the greatest chases in CCL history, the Bulldozers hunted down a massive 227 with 16 balls to spare

Match 3 vs. Bhojpuri Dabanggs: A nail-biting finish where the team defended 202 runs, securing their spot in the knockouts with a disciplined death-bowling display.

Semi-Final vs. Chennai Rhinos: A hard-fought victory against their arch-rivals in Hyderabad, showing nerves of steel to book their place in the final.

The Grand Final vs. Bengal Tigers: A comprehensive 6-wicket victory in Coimbatore to lift the trophy for the first time since 2014.

CCL Wild Card – Karnataka Bulldozers

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is opening an exciting Wild Card opportunity for cricket fans to be part of the iconic Karnataka Bulldozers team.

For the first time, passionate fans can register on CCL.in and stand a chance to play alongside the Karnataka Bulldozers, experiencing the thrill of the league from inside the boundary.

What makes this opportunity truly special is that the selected fans will play under the captaincy of Kiccha Sudeep, sharing the field with one of Indian cinema’s most charismatic leaders and a true ambassador of cricketing passion.