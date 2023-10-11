Complete Vedavathi project construction, demands Rythu Sangam

Kurnool: District presidents of Rythu Sangam and Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) Venkateshwarlu and Radhakrishna demanded the government to take up construction works of Vedavathi project and complete on war footing basis. With this demand, the leaders participated in padayatra from Nitravatti and Halaharvi villages on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the leaders said the western part of Kurnool district is facing severe drinking and irrigation water crisis. Villages in Alur, Aspari, Holaghnda, Halaharvi and villages in Adoni mandal are not even getting drinking water at least once in ten days. In fact, the western part is totally drought prone area. They said the construction of Vedavathi project is the only solution to address drinking and irrigation water needs in these mandals.

Venkateshwarlu and Radhakrishna alleged that on several occasions the Vedavathi project issue was brought to the notice of the government but no one is taking steps to resolve the issue. They demanded the government to pay compensation for the acquired lands as several farmers are likely to lose their lands because of the project construction. They stated that they would be forced to intensify their protests If the government do not heed to their demands.

Similarly, Rythu Sangam farmers demanded the government to stop power cuts and untimely supply. With this demand, they staged a protest in front of Peddakadabur electricity office on Tuesday. Farmers said that they want 9 hours continuous power supply only in the morning, from 8 am to 5 pm and not during nights.

Later they gave a representation to substation operator Ramanjaneyulu. On the other hand, CPI leaders staged protests in Mantralayam mandal with the demand to allocate funds for the construction of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) right canal. Mandal secretary Lakshman Naik said several villages in Mantralayam and Yemmiganur mandals are facing acute shortage of drinking and irrigation water. The only solution to overcome the problem is to construct RDS right canal. He said representations have been submitted to the authorities of seven secretariats in various villages in the mandal.