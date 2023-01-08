Complete Vinayaka Sagar development works by Feb, Mayor orders civic staff

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali has directed the officials for the speedy completion of Vinayaka Sagar works so as to : make it ready for inauguration in February.

The Mayor and Commissioner along with Corporation and Smart City project officials inspected Vinayaka Sagar on Saturday to accelerate the development works which are nearing completion. They said that Vinayaka Sagar, which will be soon thrown open to the public, will be an added attraction for the citizens to spend quality time with their families amidst salubrious environment in the Sagar to get the much needed break from the busy urban life.

The development works were taken in two phases with an outlay of Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project to develop the once stinking Vinayaka Sagar into a major leisure part by providing the required facilities for aged, youth and children, Mayor said while giving details of the facilities provided in the sprawling Vinayaka Sagar.

The shopping complex in the area also to be completed soon to generate revenue for the Corporation, she added. The Mayor and Commissioner directed the officials to take all steps for plantation around the Vinayaka Sagar to enhance the greenery in the Sagar area and also plant ornamental plants on the roads leading to it. They said the facilities including Gym, children park, swimming pool, cycling and walking track, food courts and also colourful illuminations and musical fountains making the Sagar a major attraction in the city so that not only local residents but the pilgrims to visit as it is located only 2-3 km away from the bus stand and railway station in the city. Superintendent Engineer Mohan and development works executer Rajasekhar were also present.