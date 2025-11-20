Concern over youth staying away from libraries

Vijayawada: “Libraries are greater than temples,” said Srujana, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, speaking at a seminar in Tagore Library here on Wednesday on women’s empowerment held as part of the 58th National Library Week celebrations. She expressed delight at the strong participation of women, noting that libraries play an invaluable role in nurturing knowledge within society.

Srujana praised the beautifully crafted Rangoli designs created by women and applauded their cultural performances. She remarked that it is unfortunate that today’s youth are more familiar with multiplex theatres than with the libraries in their own neighbourhoods. She hoped that the value of books would continue to grow across future generations and extended heartfelt thanks to all who are contributing to the development of libraries.

Presiding over the programme, Ravi Sarada joined the chief guest in extending Women’s Day greetings to all women and library staff, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the “Iron Lady of India.” She also congratulated the library authorities for organising several innovative activities as part of the celebrations.

Grade I Librarian Ramadevi, Bright Minds president Swathi Poornima, library staff members, women, and students also participated.