Concrete measures to control cybercrime discussed
Officials from many states and UTs take part in the 4th regional meet of the joint cybercrime coordination team
Visakhapatnam: The fourth regional conference of the joint cybercrime coordination team was organised on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.
Conducted jointly by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and ministry of home affairs, the event saw participation from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Andaman Nicobar, Jharkhand, etc., in the one-day workshop.
Ministry of home affairs special secretary (internal security) Sivagami Sundari Nanda said the platform provided an avenue to crack cybercrime cases effectively and identify means not to fall prey to them. In order to prevent growing incidents of cybercrime, Sivagami Sundari Nanda said the annual workshop was held involving states and Union Territories.
Speaking on the occasion, AP DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy underlined the need to enhance awareness about cybercrime and guard oneself against cybercrimes without getting trapped. “Through technology adoption, the AP government is proactive in cracking the cybercrimes,” the DGP stated.
In a step to control cybercrimes, the department officials from various states and Union Territories decided to share data and best practices and ensure to nab criminals, recover the lost amount.
Also, steps are on to draft an effective action plan to make sure that women and children do not fall into the cybercrime trap.