Conduct detailed probe, demands BJP

Tirupati: A delegation of BJP leaders submitted a representation at the Tirupati district SP’s office seeking a detailed investigation into the release of large-scale bogus EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card)(voter cards) during Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election in 2021.

Following the Election Commission’s order suspending the then municipal corporation commissioner and five others responsible for the release of the bogus Epic cards, the BJP leaders on Friday met additional SP Venkat Rao and sought a probe into the issue.

Speaking to the media, BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas and G Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that large-scale fake Epic cards were produced misusing Election Office official computers which surfaced before the voting for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections in 2021.

They demanded a thorough investigation into the production of about 30,000 to 35,000 bogus voter cards to find out all those directly and indirectly responsible for it for punishment.

The leaders also urged the Election Commission of India to relieve all those who were involved in the bogus voter cards, from the preparation of voter list and also election duty for the coming elections.

It may be noted here that the Election Commission of India a few days back directed the AP government to take action on Annamayya District Collector PS Girisha who was working as Tirupati Corporation Commissioner and Election Officer 2021 and also five others working in the corporation.