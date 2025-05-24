Live
Conduct yoga awareness camps
Highlights
Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to ensure for larger participation of people in Yoga Programmes scheduled from May 23 to June 21 in the district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be participating in the International Yoga Day at Visakhapatnam scheduled on June 21, Collector stated during a tele conference held with the officials on Friday.
Collector has ordered the ZP CEO, DM&HO, Ayush and other department officials to conduct awareness camps entire the district for one-month scheduled from 23rd May to 21st June in the district. He has also ordered the MPDOs to motivate the villagers of their respective areas about the benefits of Yoga.
