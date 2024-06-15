Confident of performing more responsibly & efficiently: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Thanking Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on allocating the Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), Electronics and Communication besides the Real Time Governance (RTG) portfolios for him, Minister Nara Lokesh said here on Friday that he was provided a very good opportunity by the Chief Minister to function with utmost responsibility.

In a press note release here after the allocation of portfolios, Lokesh said that as the Minister for Panchayat Raj in the earlier government he was provided the opportunity to totally transform the profiles of the rural areas and as the Minister for IT and Electronics too he could invite several companies to the State to set up their units here thus providing employment to the youth.

“With the lessons that I have learnt from my experience as the Minister in the earlier government, I am confident of functioning more responsibly and efficiently,” Lokesh said.

Recalling the promise that he has made to the people during his Yuva Galam Padayatra that he will bring in radical reforms in the education system from KG to PG, the Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Communication said that as the product of Stanford University he feels that it is his bounden responsibility to strengthen the education system in the rural areas.

Lokesh also promised to provide employment to the youth on a large-scale by inviting IT and electronics companies to set up their units in the State.