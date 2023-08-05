Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: District SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation ends on Sunday. However, as no orders have been received from the government to extend it so far, there are doubts about his continuation. Sunday is a holiday. If orders are extending the deputation, it should come before Saturday (today) night. If not, he will not be able to continue. Sudheer Kumar Reddy is a Karnataka Cadre, 2010 batch IPS officer. After performing duties there for three years, he came to AP.

First served as Vijayawada Vigilance and Enforcement SP and later as Kurnool SP. On August 19, 2022, he took charge as the SP of Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and later became in charge of the SP for East Godavari district as that became vacant. 2023 came on transfer as the East Godavari SP on 12th April. In the background of his inter-state deputation coming to an end, the top police officers have sent requests to the central government twice to extend his deputation, but they have been rejected.

If the orders do not come even today (Saturday), it is considered inevitable that he will go to Karnataka. Meanwhile, no one has been appointed as the SP of East Godavari district. No order has been issued regarding the responsibilities of the in charge so far.

Sudhir Kumar Reddy has a good reputation as an officer who is honest in the discharge of duty. The anarchy of the Blade Batches in the vicinity of Rajahmundry was firmly suppressed after he assumed charge.

It must be said that even when Sudhir Kumar Reddy came as the in-charge SP of East Godavari district, the law and order situation was bad. After assuming full responsibility as SP, he worked hard to rectify this. Anti-social activities are clamped down on. After his arrival, around 100 people who were arrested in various cases were in Jail. PD Act has been filed against more than 50 accused. In the case of loan apps, the accused were brought and arrested from abroad.

Some of the bullies were sent to jail for terrorizing the people with the batons of public representatives. Ganja-related crimes have also been dealt with harshly. Significant progress has been made in the recovery of lost and stolen cell phones.