  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cong flays Modi govt for unfulfilled promises

Cong flays Modi govt for unfulfilled promises
x

Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Thursday

Highlights

Ongole: Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan criticised the Modi government’s 11-year rule, highlighting unfulfilled electoral promises.Speaking...

Ongole: Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan criticised the Modi government’s 11-year rule, highlighting unfulfilled electoral promises.

Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Mohan said that the BJP’s promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every household and creating 2 crore annual jobs remained unmet, with no money reaching citizens and unemployment reaching alarming levels.

He suggested Chandrababu Naidu should step down for social justice, advocating for a Madiga community member as CM. He criticised former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for blaming Congress for his imprisonment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick