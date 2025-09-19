Live
Cong flays Modi govt for unfulfilled promises
Ongole: Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan criticised the Modi government’s 11-year rule, highlighting unfulfilled electoral promises.
Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Mohan said that the BJP’s promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every household and creating 2 crore annual jobs remained unmet, with no money reaching citizens and unemployment reaching alarming levels.
He suggested Chandrababu Naidu should step down for social justice, advocating for a Madiga community member as CM. He criticised former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for blaming Congress for his imprisonment.
