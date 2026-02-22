Cong leaders demands suspension of DCC chief

Kurnool: Internal dissent is intensifying within the Kurnool District Congress Committee (DCC), as party leaders and workers demand disciplinary action against DCC president Boya Kranti Naidu. They accuse him of actions that violate Congress ideology, discipline, and core values.

Activists noted that the district unit operated smoothly for nearly ten months without a president. However, within just 20 days of Kranti Naidu’s appointment, multiple controversies have erupted, sparking widespread anger among cadres. The most serious charge concerns the release of posters promoting BC Yuva Organisation’s ‘BC Simha Garjana’ event, scheduled for Sunday (February 22), from the Congress office.

Leaders claim the organisation is closely aligned with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Allowing such posters from a Congress premises, they argue, constitutes a blatant breach of party principles, damages its image, confuses cadres, and erodes public trust in the district. Other grievances include the removal of a flex banner featuring Rahul Gandhi from the party meeting hall, replaced with an image of Kondareddy Buruju.

Inside the DCC chamber, the national motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ and portraits of Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar were allegedly taken down and substituted with the monument’s image—moves that deeply hurt loyal Congress workers.

Additionally, during the Employment Guarantee Protection Yatra led by APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy on February 17 in Kodumur, party funds were reportedly misused for personal publicity materials featuring Kranti Naidu’s image. The leaders claim that he openly declared his allegiance solely to Kondareddy Buruju and refused to display portraits of Congress icons. Labeling these actions as anti-Congress, the dissenters have urged senior leaders—including Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and AICC/APCC leadership—to immediately suspend Boya Kranti Naidu and appoint a president loyal to Congress ideology.

When contacted by The Hans India, the DCC president did not respond to calls.