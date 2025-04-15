Cong pays tributes to Ambedkar

Kadapa: On the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, District Congress Committee (DCC) president ND Vijayajyothi paid floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at RTC bus stand here on Monday.

Later, the leaders garlanded Dr Ambedkar’s portrait at district party office and recalled his contributions towards social equality and drafting of Indian Constitution.

Kadapa Assembly coordinator Bandi Jakaraiah, PCC general secretary Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan, and other leaders and activists were present.