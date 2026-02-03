Cong releases posters of employment guarantee protection yatra

Kurnool: District Congress Committee (DCC) president B Kranti Naidu released posters of Employment Guarantee Protection Yatra at the party office here on Monday. The yatra, launched by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy from Bandlapalli village in Anantapur district, demands the continuation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in its original name and spirit.

Kranti Naidu announced that Sharmila Reddy will visit Kurnool district on February 17, covering Pattikonda and Kodumuru Assembly constituencies. He urged Congress activists, farmers, rural labourers, and the public to participate in large numbers to make the programme successful.

The yatra seeks to protect employment opportunities for rural poor and underscore the scheme’s vital role in ensuring livelihood security. Kranti Naidu, accompanied by senior leaders, departed for Bandlapalli to express solidarity with the ongoing yatra. Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, city Congress president Sheikh Jilani Basha, Kodumuru coordinator Anantaratnam Madiga, INTUC leaders, and heads of SC, OBC, Minority, and Kisan Congress wings and others were present.