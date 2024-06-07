Live
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
- Bengaluru doctors save premature girl born at 25 weeks weighing 750 grams
- MWC Shanghai 2024: From AI to 5G, All That We Expect
Just In
Congratulate election winners through e-Post
Anantapur: AP Postal department has introduced a initiative aimed at honoring the winners of 2024 general elections, including MLAs, MPs, Ministers,...
Anantapur: AP Postal department has introduced a initiative aimed at honoring the winners of 2024 general elections, including MLAs, MPs, Ministers, CMs and PM, through e-Post. The primary goal of this initiative is to offer a platform for extending congratulations of people to the elected leaders via e-Post messages.
Supporters and admirers can convey their messages to their beloved leaders through e-Post at any nearby post office by paying a nominal fee of just Rs 10. The messages sent through this medium will directly reach the intended leader, providing an avenue to congratulate the triumphant candidates from all constituencies.
Utilizing e-Post, individuals can send messages to any location within India, leveraging a blend of electronic transmission and physical delivery facilitated by an extensive network of over 1,55,000 post offices. The e-Post service transmits messages as soft copies over Internet, which are then converted into hard copy format and delivered to the designated recipient at the destination address.