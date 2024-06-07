  • Menu
Congratulate election winners through e-Post

Anantapur: AP Postal department has introduced a initiative aimed at honoring the winners of 2024 general elections, including MLAs, MPs, Ministers,...

Anantapur: AP Postal department has introduced a initiative aimed at honoring the winners of 2024 general elections, including MLAs, MPs, Ministers, CMs and PM, through e-Post. The primary goal of this initiative is to offer a platform for extending congratulations of people to the elected leaders via e-Post messages.

Supporters and admirers can convey their messages to their beloved leaders through e-Post at any nearby post office by paying a nominal fee of just Rs 10. The messages sent through this medium will directly reach the intended leader, providing an avenue to congratulate the triumphant candidates from all constituencies.

Utilizing e-Post, individuals can send messages to any location within India, leveraging a blend of electronic transmission and physical delivery facilitated by an extensive network of over 1,55,000 post offices. The e-Post service transmits messages as soft copies over Internet, which are then converted into hard copy format and delivered to the designated recipient at the destination address.

