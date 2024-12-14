Reality show contestant booked for misuse of explosives

Tumakuru: In a significant development concerning a case involving explosive materials, police have brought in Kannada Bigg Boss runner-up, Drone Pratap, for an on-site inspec-tion today. The inspection took place near the Raya Brindavan Farm in Chinikaloti village, Madhugiri taluk, where the alleged incident occurred.

Reports indicate that Drone Pratap used sodium to create an explosion in an agricul-tural pond, subsequently uploading a video of the explosion to social media. The vid-eo quickly went viral, drawing the attention of law enforcement. Acting on the basis of this viral content, police filed a self-motivated complaint and arrested Pratap along with two others on Thursday.

During Thursday’s site inspection, officials examined the location thoroughly, recon-structing the events leading to the incident. “We conducted the inspection to gather further evidence regarding the misuse of explosive materials,” said a police officer involved in the case.

The police have registered a case against Drone Pratap, landowner Jitendra Jain, and others under various provisions, including Section 176 of the BNS Act, Section 158 A & B of the CRPC, and the Explosive Substances Act at the Midigeshi police station in Madhugiri. Following his arrest in Bengaluru, Drone Pratap was taken to the Midigeshi police station for further questioning. As the investigation unfolds, the ramifications of this incident continue to attract significant public interest, particularly due to the notoriety of Drone Pratap from his reality television fame.