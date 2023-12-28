Congres party's 139th anniversary celebrated in Eluru in a grandeur

On the occasion of the 139th anniversary Day of the All India Congress Committee, a grand celebration was held at the Eluru District Congress Party Office. District Congress President Rajanala Rammohan Rao received the salute of Seva Dal and hoisted the tricolor flag. A cake was cut and sweets were distributed to mark the occasion.

During his speech, Rajanala emphasized the importance of upholding the values of integrity, democracy, and the sacrifices made by the leaders of the Congress party during the struggle for independence. He called upon every citizen to act in accordance with these principles and work towards the unity and equality of all, regardless of caste and color.

The program was attended by notable individuals including PCC General Secretary Gauthu Satyendra, Youth Congress General Secretary Kolli Ramsuri Reddy, District General Secretary Gaudu Ranga Babu, and Danduboina Chandrasekhar.