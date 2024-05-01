Paripoornananda Swamy Releases Development Plan for Hindupuram in Election Manifesto

In a media conference held at his office, Sri Sathya Sai district Hindupuram independent MLA candidate Paripoornananda Swamy revealed the symbol allocated to his manifesto by the Election Commission. The symbol, a match, represents his determination to ignite change and development in the region.

Paripoornananda Swamy presented a comprehensive seven-point plan for the development of Hindupuram within 60 months, titled "Saptapadi." The points included initiatives such as the creation of Ganesh Sarovaram and the establishment of a Knowledge Hub in the area.

Additionally, nine new resolutions were announced by Swami Peerpanananda to further progress Hindupuram. These resolutions aimed at addressing issues such as household water supply, impartial governance, and the prosperity of local traders.

Reflecting on the historical significance of Hindupuram, Paripoornananda Swamy highlighted the legacy of late NT Rama Rao, who made significant reforms in the region decades ago. He emphasized his commitment to following in NTR's footsteps by contesting in Hindupuram with the goal of driving positive change.

Swami Paripoornananda also addressed the pressing issue of water scarcity in the area, pledging to provide 40 liters of water per day to 40,000 families at a subsidized rate. He expressed his intention to serve the people of Hindupuram for five years, dedicated to fulfilling his promises and fostering development in the region.

With the upcoming elections, Swami Paripoornananda urged voters to prioritize the long-term development of Hindupuram over short-term gains, emphasizing the importance of electing selfless and dedicated leaders for future generations. He pledged to work towards making Hindupuram a model city and a beacon of progress for the entire state.

Swami Paripoornananda campaign promises and vision for Hindupuram have sparked hope and excitement among residents, as they look towards a future of sustained growth and prosperity under his leadership.