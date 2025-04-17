Congress calls it BJP’s vindictive politics

Rajamahendravaram: CongressWorking Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudra Raju came down heavily on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the recent chargesheet filed against former UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Terming the move as “another example of vindictive politics,” Rudra Raju accused the BJP-led Central government of systematically misusing investigative agencies to suppress the country’s largest democratic party.

Speaking to The Hans India over the phone, Rudra Raju lambasted the Modi government for what he described as the blatant misuse of the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target political opponents. “It is a shame on the part of the Modi government to use these institutions as political tools,” he said.

He warned that the Congress will not remain silent and has decided to launch a public awareness campaign to expose what he called the Modi government’s “dubious attitude” and “undemocratic tactics.”

Rudra Raju also emphasised that the chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was an attack on leaders who have consistently been a “nightmare for the BJP.” Calling for unity among all opposition parties, he urged them to stand together against what he termed as the NDA’s “vendetta politics.”

Referring to the National Herald case at the centre of the controversy, he reminded that the publication was founded by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and has never been used by the family for personal benefit. “People are growing increasingly frustrated with the anti-democratic policies of the central government,” he said, adding that “the public will teach the BJP the right lesson at the right time.” The Congress party is expected to intensify its political campaign in the coming days, aiming to galvanize support against the BJP’s alleged misuse of power and rally opposition unity ahead of the upcoming electoral battles.