Congress demands changes in Agniveer recruitment

Kadapa: District Congress president Vijaya Jyothi urged the Central government to relax the rules in the Agniveer recruitment scheme. She said lack of pension and other benefits has led to disinterest among youth, resulting in a shortage of over 1.85 lakh soldiers, while addressing a press meet on Saturday at DCC office.

Before the press conference, Congress leaders paid floral tributes to martyr Murali Naik.

She also announced the cancellation of the All India Congress Committee’s “Save Constitution” campaign scheduled for May, as well as YS Sharmila Reddy’s planned visit to Kadapa on May 12, citing the current situation. Several party leaders and office-bearers were also present during the event.

