Congress demands heart care for poor in Ruia

Tirupati: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan highlighted the rising heart attack deaths among the poor due to lack of timely medical aid in Tirupati. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he cited the case of an auto driver, who succumbed to heart ailment without treatment and urged immediate action to prevent such tragedies. He demanded that 5% of GDP be allocated to the health sector by Central and State governments.

Chinta Mohan said during Congress rule, a dedicated heart disease department was established at Ruia Hospital, treating hundreds of poor patients successfully. However, both the coalition and Jagan governments neglected poor people's heart care, with Jagan prioritising his father's statues over healthcare needs. He questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's inaction despite receiving treatment at Ruia after an Alipiri incident during his 15-year tenure as CM.

Chinta Mohan demanded that TTD hand over the unused 1,000-bed hospital building near Alipiri to Ruia Hospital by April 1 to serve the poor.