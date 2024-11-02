Congress demands increased police security to Sharmila

Vijayawada: Amid a raging battle over the apportionment of assets between Y S Sharmila and her elder brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, an Andhra Pradesh Congress leader requested police to extend and enhance security to Sharmila, citing ‘potential threats’ to her safety.

S N Raja, general secretary, in-charge (administration and organisation), Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) wrote a letter to DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, requesting the extension of ‘Y ‘ Category security and 4+4 security arrangement for Sharmila.

“Sharmila Reddy, being a prominent political figure and the leader of a major political party in Andhra Pradesh, has been at the forefront of various public movements, rallies and campaigns.

Given the prevailing political climate and the potential threats to her safety, I kindly request you to consider extending ‘Y’ Category security,” said Raja in the letter he wrote to the DGP recently.

Observing that the APCC president currently enjoys ‘Y’ Category security in Telangana, Raja requested Rao to extend the same for her in Andhra Pradesh, considering the ‘evolving situation’ and the increasing public and political activities she is engaged in. According to Raja, the extension of ‘Y ‘ Category security would “ensure her (Sharmila) protection and safety as she continues her important work”.

Likewise, the Congress leader appealed to the DGP to enhance Sharmila’s security arrangement from 2 + 2 to 4 + 4, which would provide a more robust level of security, ensuring the availability of adequate security personnel to handle potential threats, particularly during large public gatherings and political events. (PTI)