Congress dubs Jagan as 'settlement CM'

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) assailed Chief MinisterYS Jagan Mohan Reddy for forgetting the promises during his Padayatra and became a settlement chief minister.

In a statement released from Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday, PCC president Sake Sailajanath flayed the YSRCP government for collecting money from poor people in the name of settlement for the Indiramma houses which were constructed by the erstwhile Congress government.

Asserting that the Congress would fight on behalf of the poor people, he exhorted the Congress cadres to stage demonstrations throughout the state protesting against the one-time settlement scheme on December 10.

If the OTS scheme was voluntary without any compulsions, why the target of Rs 4,000 crore has been set, he wondered. "The staff of village secretariats, SERP, MEPMA, volunteers were given target of Rs 1 crore from each revenue division and they were warned with dire consequences if the targets were not met," he pointed out. He slammed the government for calling the scheme Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku to collect Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in towns and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations.

The PCC chief recalled that Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy established Rajiv Swagruha Corporation to provide houses for the poor, and now Jagan is trying to sell all the houses and house sites. The completed or half-built and the house sites were put on sale by issuing notifications to garner Rs 1,500 crore, he alleged and demanded immediate withdrawal of the GO.