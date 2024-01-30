Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust

Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi took the initiative to start the Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. This organization aims to serve the community and make a positive impact on society.

As part of their first event, the Trust distributed bread and fruits to the patients in the government hospital. This act of kindness would have surely brought some comfort to the patients and their families during their time of illness.





Additionally, the Trust, under the leadership of Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi, organized a blood camp and facilitated blood donations. Blood donation plays a crucial role in saving lives, and it is heartening to see such initiatives being taken.



The participation of Congress workers Sheikh Sadiq, Bhargav, Zafar Wali, Mahesh, Ganesh, and staff from Gandhi Mobiles demonstrates the collective effort and commitment to serving the community.

Overall, Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi and the Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust deserve recognition for their efforts in giving back to society and embodying the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.