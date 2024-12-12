Rush of Devotees at Tirumala normal, to take six hours for darshans

The influx of devotees at the Tirumala temple remains normal as pilgrims eagerly await their chance for Srivari darshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has effectively managed the queues, ensuring that devotees with time slot tickets receive timely darshan, while those without tickets can expect to wait no longer than six hours. Additionally, devotees holding special entry tickets are enjoying a more expedited process, receiving darshan within just two hours.

As of Wednesday midnight, a total of 65,887 devotees have had the opportunity to seek blessings from the Lord, with 25,725 devotees participating in the offering of talaneelas.

In a notable highlight, the temple’s hundi has received an impressive income of Rs. 3.88 crore through gifts from the faithful.

The TTD has urged all devotees to adhere to their assigned queue times to ensure a smooth and organized experience for everyone visiting the temple. This proactive approach aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience during this peak season.