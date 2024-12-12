Thiruvannamalai turns a major revenue earner for RTC

Tirupati : Bus operation to Thiruvannamalai, famous Saivite temple, turns a major source for state-run Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC ) revenue. With the study increase of devotees visiting Thiruvannamalai year after year, particularly on Pournami day (full-moon day), manifold increase is seen in RTC services. This in turn is bringing considerable revenue through operation of special buses. In 2023-24, RTC earned an income of Rs 3 crore.

This year so far (8 months), RTC netted an income of Rs 2.24 crore through the operation of bus services between Tirupati and Thiruvannamalai, the abode of lord Arunachaleswara.

Assistant traffic manager Ramachandra Naidu said five years back only four express buses were operated daily to Tiruvannamalai. Now four AC buses were added for the convenience of devotees.

As many as 150-200 buses are being operated for the devotees visiting Thiruvannamalai on the Pournami day which is considered by the devotees as most auspicious for offering prayers to lord Siva for giripradarshanam (circumventing the holy Arunachalam hills) as the Thiruvanna-malai giripradarshanam became came very popular among the devotees.

The RTC is running special buses to Thiruvannamalai from all the depots in Tirupati district in-cluding Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Sullurupeta, Railway Koduru.

More buses were operated from Tirupati and Srikalahasti depot as a connecting bus facility for the devotees coming from other districts in AP.

Meanwhile, for Karthika Pournami (Tamil) the APSRTC Tirupati region will operate 232 buses from all its depots which is highest so far.