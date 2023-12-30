Congress leader Pothula Shekhar felicitated for being elected as director of fisheries

Kurnool District Congress Party is celebrating the victory of Potula Shekhar, who was elected as the Director of Joint Kurnool District Fishery Cooperative Society in yesterday's election. DCC President K Baburao expressed his gratitude to the presidents of Fishermen's Co-operative Societies for electing Shekhar and hoped that he would occupy more high positions in the future.

The Kurnool District Congress Committee thanked Shekhar for his efforts in raising awareness about agriculture among farmers. Shekhar was felicitated with a shawl, scarf, and flower garland at an honoring program held at the District Congress Party office. Shekhar expressed his gratitude to the Presidents of the Fishermen's Association and the fishermen who supported his election.

He also thanked Kurnool District Congress Committee President K. Baburao. Shekhar honored senior leaders of the Congress party, including Undavalli Venkatanna. Congress leaders in the district congratulated Shekhar on his victory. Several Congress leaders, including PCC General Secretary Damodaram Radhakrishna, Kurnool City Congress President John Wilson, and others, participated in the program to celebrate Shekhar's victory.