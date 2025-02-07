Congress leader Sake Sailajanath Joins YSRCP

Former minister and ex-PCC president Sake Sailajanath has officially joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), donning the party's scarf during a ceremony in Tadepalli, attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath expressed his admiration for the political policies championed by Reddy, stating his decision to join YSRCP stemmed from a desire to serve the people. He voiced strong criticism of the current NDA coalition government, accusing it of implementing anti-people programmes and failing to fulfil its pre-election promises.

Additionally, he emphasised that politics should prioritise the wellbeing of the people over financial gain, and hinted at the possibility of more leaders from the Congress party joining YSRCP, although he refrained from naming specific individuals. Sailajanath reassured that he would diligently take on any responsibilities assigned to him by Jagan.