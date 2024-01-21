Congress leaders protest after Police halt YS Sharmila's rally in Vijayawada, CP denies it

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, expressed her anger towards the Andhra Pradesh government. She accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government of being fearful of the Congress party.

Sharmila was particularly upset when her convoy was stopped while she was taking a rally ahead of taking charge as the president of the Congress party. The police halted YS Sharmila's convoy at Enikepadu and redirected the vehicles. Congress leaders protested against the diversion and raised slogans against CM Jagan.

Despite the obstruction, Sharmila decided to proceed until the rest of the vehicles caught up. The vehicles were eventually stopped, and the police approached Sharmila to discuss the situation. Due to the agitation of the Congress members, the police granted permission for the convoy to continue. She questioned the need for the halt despite they had the necessary permissions, and she criticized the dictatorial rule prevailing in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner, KR Tata, responded to the rally of Congress President Sharmila's convoy. He stated that the convoy did not face any trouble and that the vehicles were sent ahead to clear the traffic. Additionally, he mentioned that it does not make sense to imply that the police intentionally stopped the convoy.