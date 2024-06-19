Congress Party Celebrates Rahul Gandhi's 54th Birthday in Kadapa

The District Congress Party marked the 54th birthday of Mr. Rahul Gandhi today, honoring his contributions to the party and the nation. Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi has been a key figure in shaping the party's vision and leading it through various political challenges.

To commemorate this important occasion, Afzal Khan, who ran for the Kadapa Assembly seat on the Congress party ticket, served as the chief guest at the celebration. He cut the cake and presented it to party leaders and workers, acknowledging Gandhi's instrumental role in promoting democracy, social justice, and inclusive development.

Speaking at the event, Afzal Khan praised Rahul Gandhi's dedication and vision, emphasizing the significance of his efforts towards building a better society. He conveyed warm wishes to Gandhi on behalf of the entire party and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles he stands for.

In the spirit of the digital age, the Congress party utilized social media platforms to extend the birthday celebrations. The hashtag #HappyBirthday Rahul Gandhi trended on Twitter, with party members, supporters, and citizens expressing their well-wishes and admiration for the leader.

The event was attended by several prominent party members, including PCC Minority Vice President Pathan Mohammed Ali, State SC Cell Vice President Malle Vijayabhaskar, SC Cell City President Anand Kumar, Information Act District President Mamilla Narasimhu, and Women Leaders Gauri and Gangaiah.