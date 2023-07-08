  • Menu
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy

Congress Party President Mallikarjuna Kharge paid tribute to the late leader YSR on his birth anniversary. "YSR, who worked tirelessly for the development and welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh, is remembered as a leader with immense love for the people," he said.

Kharge acknowledged YSR's significant contributions to the people and the Congress party, stating that they will never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, the 74th birth anniversary of YSR is being celebrated throughout Andhra Pradesh. Leaders of the YSRCP also paid tribute to YSR on this occasion. Party members and supporters gathered to cut a cake and commemorate the services of the late leader.

The celebrations serve as a reminder of YSR's dedication and impact on the state.

YS Vijayamma and Sharmila paid their respects at YSR Ghat. Special prayers were conducted on this occasion. Family members, relatives and fans participated in this event.

