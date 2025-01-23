Congress protests over Amit Shah’s remarks

Rajamahendravaram : The Congress Party organised a massive rally here on Wednesday, protesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged derogatory comments about Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, during a recent parliamentary session.

The protest was led by CWC (Congress Working Committee) member and former PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, with AICC Joint Secretary Dr Palak Verma, DCC President TK Visweswara Reddy, and other prominent leaders in attendance.

The rally commenced at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Kambalacheruvu Centre and concluded at the Dr Ambedkar statue near Gokavaram Bus Stand.

As part of the nationwide “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” campaign launched by the Congress, this protest highlighted the party’s opposition to the BJP-led government’s policies.

Addressing the gathering, Gidugu Rudra Raju alleged that the Narendra Modi’s government is attempting to undermine and replace the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar with an RSS-inspired framework.

He accused the BJP of dividing the nation along religious and regional lines while favouring corporate interests at the expense of the poor. Rudraraju assured that the Congress Party would remain steadfast in defending the Constitution, safeguarding the country’s unity, and ensuring a secure future for all citizens.

PCC Vice-President Martin Luther, Training In-charge Janga Gowtham, District In-charge Kolanukonda Sivaji, State Youth Congress President L Rama Rao, SC Cell President Saka Pullarao, and District Women’s Wing President Motha Sarada, also participated in the rally.