Congress seeks support for 'Prajakshetra Yatra'

Visakhapatnam: Congress Party Gajuwaka constituency coordinator and PCC delegate Jerripotula Mutyalu appealed to the party activists and public to make 'Prajakshetra Yatra' initiated by APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju scheduled on January 26 from Visakhapatnam a success.

Addressing the party meeting held at Old Gajuwaka Rajiv Gandhi junction here on Sunday, he mentioned that the Congress party's presence is strong in Gajuwaka and Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is going on successfully across the country.

Further, he said only Congress party can save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting sold to a private player.

Also, he asked the party cadre to make the yatra a grand success. City Congress general secretary G Venkata Ramana Rao, state women leader Swarna and other leaders participated.