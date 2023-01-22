  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Congress seeks support for 'Prajakshetra Yatra'

Congress party leaders expressing their solidarity to ‘Prajakshetra Yatra’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

Congress party leaders expressing their solidarity to ‘Prajakshetra Yatra’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

Congress Party Gajuwaka constituency coordinator and PCC delegate Jerripotula Mutyalu appealed to the party activists and public to make ‘Prajakshetra Yatra’ initiated by APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju scheduled on January 26 from Visakhapatnam a success.

Visakhapatnam: Congress Party Gajuwaka constituency coordinator and PCC delegate Jerripotula Mutyalu appealed to the party activists and public to make 'Prajakshetra Yatra' initiated by APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju scheduled on January 26 from Visakhapatnam a success.

Addressing the party meeting held at Old Gajuwaka Rajiv Gandhi junction here on Sunday, he mentioned that the Congress party's presence is strong in Gajuwaka and Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is going on successfully across the country.

Further, he said only Congress party can save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting sold to a private player.

Also, he asked the party cadre to make the yatra a grand success. City Congress general secretary G Venkata Ramana Rao, state women leader Swarna and other leaders participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X