Congress terms YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 'puppet' of PM Modi

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is concerned about his post not public.

Addressing the medil APCC president Sailajanath says CM failed to fulfil pre-poll promises

l Alleges that the govt ignored flood-affected victims, forcing them

to live in tentsa at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, the PCC president said the ministers and the MLAs are in a pitiable condition that they could not move anywhere in the state without the instructions of the CM.

Dr Sailajanath suggested the Chief Minister to stop worshipping Modi and concentrate on helping the flood victims by visiting the flood-affected areas. He said the flood-affected victims were compelled to live in tents and demanded the government to pay Rs 25,000 per family along with essential commodities immediately.

APCC president urged the government to launch relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas. He recalled that Jagan had promised to provide Rs 10 lakh package to the families which got affected due to Polavaram project. He appealed CM to fulfil his promise immediately.

Referring to the notice served by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he warned that Congress will stage peaceful demonstrations against the ED across the state on Thursday and Friday. "This is nothing but political vendetta against the Gandhi family," he said.